Miya Folick Releases New Song “Fist”

Miya Folick has released her powerful new single “Fist,” a raw, tempestuous track that delves into themes of trauma, rage and healing. The song offers a preview of her upcoming third album, Erotica Veronica, set to drop on February 28 via Nettwerk. Folick also revealed dates for a North American tour kicking off in April.

Described as the album’s most emotionally charged track, “Fist” opens with a vulnerable reflection on a partner’s civility before spiraling into explosive anger. A pivotal moment in the song features a 10-second scream that reverberates with seismic intensity. “This rage, this rage, is my inheritance,” Folick declares, embodying the generational pain and personal turmoil at the song’s core.

In a statement, Folick said, “Fist is about rage. It’s about sexual trauma and generational trauma and what that does to our feelings of safety, self and home. What it does to the people we are in relationship with. I wrote this song by candlelight in the first place I really considered my home.”

Erotica Veronica marks a bold new chapter in Folick’s artistic journey. Self-produced and guitar-forward, the album features contributions from Sam KS, Meg Duffy, Waylon Rector, Greg Uhlmann and Pat Kelly. Exploring themes of desire, identity and self-realization, Folick describes the project as a “psychosexual, psychosensual masterstroke” and a candid exploration of navigating queerness in heteronormative spaces.

Miya Folick 2025 North American Tour Dates:

4/23 – St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar and Hall

4/24 – Chicago, IL – Subterranean

4/25 – Detroit, MI – El Club

4/27 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

4/29 – Allston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

4/30 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Made

5/1 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis

5/9 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

5/11 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

5/12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

5/15 – Vancouver, BC – Biltmore Cabaret

5/16 – Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s

5/17 – Portland, OR – Holocene

5/21 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

5/23 – Napa, CA – BottleRock Festival

Tickets for the 2025 tour go on sale Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. local time.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna