Yungblud Shares Florence Pugh-Starring New Video For “Zombie”

Steven Taylor May 30th, 2025 - 3:54 PM

Yungblug has released a video for his new single, “Zombie,” off his upcoming album Idols.

The video, posted to his YouTube channel, stars Academy Award-nominated actress Florence Pugh as an unnamed nurse. With the simple description of “A love letter to nurses,” the video’s subject matter is quite apparent. It shows the nurse interacting with patients and trying to keep a positive attitude contrasted with her alone and at home struggling with her own emotions. The video highlights the intensity of medical work and particularly the role of nurses to not only keep patients well physically, but also emotionally. The video holds these workers in reverence, with the unnamed star portrayed with angel wings at several points in the video.

The song itself also carries a strong and emotional vibe to it. Lyrics discuss the singer’s struggles and the toll they’re taking upon them, wondering if they would still be wanted by the world after being left in such a way, like a “zombie.” On the track’s origin, Yungblud stated, “The song was written initially about my grandmother going through serious injury and trauma, leading her to become a different person to who she was before. It’s about the feeling of deterioration and ugliness; shutting out the world and the people we love out of the fear of becoming a burden or an embarrassment. We all want someone or something to comfort us no matter how we are right now or who we become in the future. But it’s f*cking scary.”