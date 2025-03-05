Aimee Mann Announces Summer 2025 Lost In Space Anniversary Tour Dates

Aimee Mann is set to celebrate the 22nd and a half-anniversary of her critically acclaimed 2002 album Lost in Space with a special tour this summer. Fans can expect to hear the album performed live in its entirety, alongside other fan favorites, as Mann brings along her longtime collaborator Jonathan Coulton as a special guest. The tour kicks off on June 5 in Cranston, Rhode Island, and will take her across major cities including Boston, Brooklyn, Nashville and more, wrapping up in Chicago on June 27 at the Riviera Theatre, according to Consequence.
In addition to the live performances, Lost in Space will be reissued on vinyl with remastered tracks and special-edition packaging, offering a fresh experience for collectors and fans alike. Tickets for the tour will be available through various pre-sales, including VIP packages, with general sales starting on March 7 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Mann’s most recent album, Queens of the Summer Hotel (2021), continues to showcase her distinct style, blending reflective lyrics with atmospheric sounds. The Lost in Space tour is expected to be a nostalgic and intimate experience, filled with both the raw emotion of her earlier work and the refined artistry she’s known for today.
Tour Dates:
06/05 – Cranston, RI – The Park Theater
06/06 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur Theatre
06/07 – Nashua, NH – Nashua Center for the Arts
06/09 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse
06/10 – Deerfield, MA – Tree House Brewing Company
06/12 – Hampton Bays, NY – Canoe Place Inn
06/13 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
06/14 – King of Prussia, PA – Concerts Under The Stars
06/15 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club
06/18 – Richmond, VA – The National
06/19 – Charlottesville, VA – The Jefferson Theater
06/20 – Durham, NC – The Carolina Theatre
06/21 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall
06/22 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
06/24 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre
06/25 – Nashville, TN – CMA Theater
06/26 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue Theatre
06/27 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre