Aimee Mann Announces Summer 2025 Lost In Space Anniversary Tour Dates

Charlotte Huot March 5th, 2025 - 9:50 PM

Aimee Mann is set to celebrate the 22nd and a half-anniversary of her critically acclaimed 2002 album Lost in Space with a special tour this summer. Fans can expect to hear the album performed live in its entirety, alongside other fan favorites, as Mann brings along her longtime collaborator Jonathan Coulton as a special guest. The tour kicks off on June 5 in Cranston, Rhode Island, and will take her across major cities including Boston, Brooklyn, Nashville and more, wrapping up in Chicago on June 27 at the Riviera Theatre, according to Consequence.

In addition to the live performances, Lost in Space will be reissued on vinyl with remastered tracks and special-edition packaging, offering a fresh experience for collectors and fans alike. Tickets for the tour will be available through various pre-sales, including VIP packages, with general sales starting on March 7 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Mann’s most recent album, Queens of the Summer Hotel (2021), continues to showcase her distinct style, blending reflective lyrics with atmospheric sounds. The Lost in Space tour is expected to be a nostalgic and intimate experience, filled with both the raw emotion of her earlier work and the refined artistry she’s known for today.

Tour Dates:

06/05 – Cranston, RI – The Park Theater

06/06 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur Theatre

06/07 – Nashua, NH – Nashua Center for the Arts

06/09 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse

06/10 – Deerfield, MA – Tree House Brewing Company

06/12 – Hampton Bays, NY – Canoe Place Inn

06/13 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

06/14 – King of Prussia, PA – Concerts Under The Stars

06/15 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

06/18 – Richmond, VA – The National

06/19 – Charlottesville, VA – The Jefferson Theater

06/20 – Durham, NC – The Carolina Theatre

06/21 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

06/22 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

06/24 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre

06/25 – Nashville, TN – CMA Theater

06/26 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue Theatre

06/27 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre