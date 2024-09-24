Laura Marling Shares Soft New Single “Child Of Mine”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 24th, 2024 - 1:59 PM

According to stereogum.com, Laura Marling released her last album, Song For Our Daughter, before she had a daughter. And now, the artist is getting ready to release Patterns In Repeat, her first album since becoming a parent and it features the new single, “Child Of Mine.” As a whole, the tune is lovely by how the elegant music brings a melodic folk vibe that blends in with Marling’s beautiful voice. As for the lyric video, each scene shows fabulous outdoor landscapes.

While talking about “Child Of Mine,” the artist says she wrote the song while “bouncing my daughter in her bouncer when she was four weeks old. I hadn’t sat down to write. It’d been a while since I’d picked up the guitar, just to pass the time, so maybe that did the trick. I wrote the lullaby soon after and thought ‘OK, maybe I could make a record this year.’”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna