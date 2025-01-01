Neil Young Claims Glastonbury Festival is Corporatizing and Removes Himself From Their 2025 Lineup

Home News Charlotte Huot January 1st, 2025 - 8:48 PM

Neil Young has made a bold statement by withdrawing from the 2025 Glastonbury Festival, citing concerns that the legendary UK event has taken a “corporate turn.” In a candid note shared on his website, Neil Young Archives, the iconic musician expressed dissatisfaction with Glastonbury’s increasing ties to corporate entities, particularly its partnership with the BBC, according to Consequence.

Young explained that his decision was based on the festival’s evolving relationship with the BBC, which has been broadcasting portions of Glastonbury for many years. However, the 2025 festival marks a turning point, according to Young, who claimed that the BBC’s increased involvement has altered the festival’s original spirit and independent ethos. “We were told that the BBC was now a partner in Glastonbury and wanted us to do a lot of things in a way that we were not interested in,” Young wrote. “It seems Glastonbury is now under corporate control and is not the way I remember it being.”

The musician’s statement highlights a fundamental clash between his artistic values and what he perceives as the commercialization of one of the world’s most famous music festivals. His withdrawal from the event, which has been a celebrated part of the live music scene for decades, echoes his broader stance on artistic integrity and the challenges posed by the corporate interests that increasingly dominate the entertainment industry.

Young was clear in his message, saying, “We will not be playing Glastonbury on this tour because it is a corporate turn-off, and not for me like it used to be.” He further added that fans would still be able to catch him live at other venues, reinforcing his commitment to performing and connecting with his audience in settings that align with his values. “Hope to see you at one of the other venues on the tour,” Young wrote, signaling that his tour plans would continue unaffected by the Glastonbury controversy.

While the BBC’s involvement with Glastonbury isn’t new—having broadcast segments of the festival for years—the changes this year seem to have prompted a more vocal response from Young, whose last performance at Glastonbury in 2009 was also aired by the BBC. His withdrawal serves as a significant reflection on how the festival, once celebrated for its countercultural roots, is evolving in the face of corporate partnerships and media partnerships that many artists, like Young, view as diluting its original spirit.

Young’s stance has already sparked a conversation among fans and industry insiders, raising questions about the ongoing tension between corporate interests and artistic authenticity. As Glastonbury grows in scale and commercial partnerships, this move by Young adds to a broader discourse about the commercialization of major cultural events, with musicians like him opting to distance themselves from what they perceive as a shift away from creative freedom and integrity.

For his part, Young seems resolute in his decision, reinforcing his belief in the importance of maintaining artistic independence. His message underscores a larger trend in the music industry, where many artists are increasingly vocal about the corporate forces shaping their work and their public image. While some may view his decision as a loss for Glastonbury fans eagerly anticipating his performance, it also reaffirms Young’s commitment to staying true to his artistic vision, no matter the commercial pressures around him.

Despite the disappointment, Young’s withdrawal from Glastonbury in 2025 is unlikely to diminish his status as one of rock music’s most respected and outspoken figures. Fans can still look forward to experiencing his powerful live shows elsewhere, as he continues to write and perform music on his own terms, free from what he perceives as the corporate influences now encroaching on one of the world’s most iconic festivals.