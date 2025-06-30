Bob Vylan Has US Visa Revoked and Gets Investigated by UK Government After Chant at Glastonbury

Home News Michelle Grisales June 30th, 2025 - 4:58 PM

British rap-punk duo Bob Vylan are facing backlash following a controversial appearance at Glastonbury Festival 2025. The group has had their US visas rescinded and is now the subject of a police investigation after frontman Bobby Vylan led the audience in a chant calling for “death to the IDF,” the Israel Defense Forces.

According to CNN, during Saturday’s performance on the West Holts stage, Bobby Vylan shouted pro-Palestinian slogans, including “Free, free Palestine,” before chanting the message targeting Israel’s military. The artist performed in front of a screen displaying a political message that read, “The United Nations have called it a genocide. The BBC calls it a ‘conflict,’” referring to the ongoing war in Gaza and perceived media downplaying.

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau confirmed Monday that the State Department has annulled the group’s travel authorization, citing “incendiary and hateful speech” as the reason. “Those who advocate violence and hatred have no place in our country,” Landau wrote on X. The group had been preparing for a US tour scheduled to begin in late October.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer labeled the remarks as “inexcusable hate speech,” while police in Somerset, where Glastonbury takes place, announced a criminal assessment is underway. Authorities are currently reviewing video and audio footage from both Bob Vylan and fellow performers Kneecap, who also expressed strong political sentiments onstage.

A BBC spokesperson acknowledged the performance was streamed live, but stated that the content would not be made available on demand due to the offensive nature of the remarks. “While we support free expression, we do not condone incitement to violence,” the broadcaster said.

Bobby Vylan addressed the controversy in an Instagram post titled “I said what I said.” He mentioned receiving a mixture of backlash and encouragement, and emphasized the importance of activism for younger generations. “If we don’t teach our children to raise their voices, we cannot expect meaningful change,” he wrote. Both Bob Vylan and Kneecap’s festival sets will remain under investigation from law enforcement and government officials.