Bob Vylan Issues Statement Following Revocation Of U.S. Visas

Cait Stoddard July 1st, 2025 - 1:31 PM

According to stereogum.com, British rap-punk duo Bob Vylan were planning on touring North America this fall but after they led their Glastonbury crowd in a “death to the IDF” chant last weekend, the U.S. State Department has revoked the members’ visas, with Deputy Secretary Of State Christopher Landau writing: “Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country.”

Bob Vylan were also dropped by their booking agency and United Talent Agency reportedly due at least in part to the band’s pro-Palestine comments at Glastonbury. Both of Bob Vylan’s core members, who go by Bobby Vylan and Bobbie Vylan, have already shared a few personal remarks online about the ordeal.

Today on Instagram, the duo shared another more in-depth statement by pointing out that Zionist media and politicians are dogpiling on them to distract from the genocidal war crimes Israel’s military continues to enact on Palestine. “Today, a good many people would have you believe a punk band is the number one threat to world peace. Last week it was a Palestine pressure group, the week before that it was another band.We are not for the death of Jews, Arabs or any other race or group of people. We are for the dismantling of a violent military machine.”

The post continues with: “A machine whose own soldiers were told to use ‘unnecessary lethal force’ against innocent civilians waiting for aid. A machine that has destroyed much of Gaza. We, like those in the spotlight before us, are not the story. We are a distraction from the story. And whatever sanctions we receive will be a distraction. The government doesn’t want us to ask why they remain silent in the face of this atrocity? To ask why they aren’t doing more to stop the killing? To feed the starving?”

The post concludes with: “The more time they talk about Bob Vylan, the less time they spend answering for their criminal inaction.We are being targeted for speaking up. We are not the first. We will not be the last. And if you care for the sanctity of human life and freedom of speech, we urge you to speak up, too.”