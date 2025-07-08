Neko Case Announces New Album Neon Grey Midnight Green For September 2025 Release, Shares Lead Single “Wreck”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 8th, 2025 - 1:28 PM

As if cosmically summoned, every handful of years the Grammy-nominated iconoclast Neko Case breaks to the surface with a new album that reminds listeners that she is one of our greatest living songwriters, who is perpetually becoming more fearless and adventurous. Arriving on September 26, the artist has announced Neon Grey Midnight Green, which is her simultaneously biggest-sounding and most intimate-feeling album yet.

More than any of her past albums, Neon Grey Midnight Green was laid down live with a full band and even breaths and shirt-sleeve rustlings were kept in the final mix as a reminder that “humans were here.” The album’s recording primarily took place at Case’s own Vermont studio, Carnassial Sound, with additional sessions in Denver, Colorado with the PlainsSong Chamber Orchestra and in Portland, Oregon with Tucker Martine.

Self-produced by Case, the first single “Wreck” is an exploration of the soul-shattering feeling that is finding love with another fallible human being. “I know it’s selfish / But you’re the sun now! / And it’s a big job / One you didn’t apply for… / But maybe you want this too? / Do I look like the sun to you?” Case enquires as the music lifts to the sky.

Neon Grey Midnight Green Track List

1. Destination

2. Tomboy Gold

3. Wreck

4. Winchester Mansion of Sound

5. An Ice Age

6. Neon Grey Midnight Green

7. Oh, Neglect…

8. Louise

9. Rusty Mountain

10. Little Gears

11. Baby, I’m Not (A Werewolf)

12. Match-Lit

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna