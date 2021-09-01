Neko Case Tour With AC Newman Canceled After Positive COVID Test In Touring Party

Home News Alison Alber September 1st, 2021 - 12:12 PM

Neko. As had to cancel her tour with her New Pornographers bandmate AC Newman. The cancellation came after a crew member of Case’s tour party tested positive for COVID. The singer was scheduled to play a show today at the Bourbon Theatre in Lincoln, NE, which was ultimately canceled too. The artist was original to end her tour on September 4 in Evanston, IL.

The artist management released a statement explaining the reason behind the cancellation and noting that the band and crew are all fully vaccinated, according to Brooklyn Vegan.

”Despite all band and crew members being fully vaccinated and taking every safety precaution — we regret to announce that due to a positive test in our touring party, we are canceling the remainder of the Neko Case tour dates. We hope everyone remains safe and we appreciate your understanding,“ the statement reads.

Bandmate and support AC Newman also shared the bad news via his social media accounts. Newman shared a photo of the updated marquee, now saying canceled. You can check out the image below.

Newman also shared his personal thoughts about the cancellation, saying, “There are so many people working to make touring safer, like there are so many people working to make everything safer right now, and when something goes wrong that does not in any way diminish the work of those people. Thank you to all of them, whether friend or stranger.”

He also warns his fans that the virus is still very contagious even with safety procedures. And while people might be bored of hearing about COVID, it is very dangerous. Check out his tweets below.

There are so many people working to make touring safer, like there are so many people working to make everything safer right now, and when something goes wrong that does not in any way diminish the work of those people. Thank you to all of them, whether friend or stranger. — @ACNewman (@ACNewman) September 1, 2021

We’ve been out in this world trying to be as cautious as possible, as cautious as I’ve been in 18 months, and we still had to cancel 5 shows. This thing is contagious. — @ACNewman (@ACNewman) September 1, 2021

I know that COVID is boring, you’re so bored of it. I’m bored of it. And that is what makes it more powerful and more dangerous. — @ACNewman (@ACNewman) September 1, 2021

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna