Neko Case Currently Working On Musical Adaptation Of Thelma & Louise

According to brooklynvegan.com, Neko Case is working on a musical adaptation of the 1991 film, Thelma and Louise. In fact, the artist has been working on the project for nine years with the film’s original screenwriter, Callie Khouri: “I was the target audience for that movie,” Case told The New York Times.

Also, Case shared more on Thelma & Louise today through her Entering the Lung Substack: “The story of Thelma and Louise is so excruciatingly relevant to this very second and so timeless also. Most days I cry at parts I have seen literally thousands of times over the last NINE years of working on it. That’s how good Callie Khouri’s writing is. It does not stale. Sadly, the attempted subjugation of women in our world doesn’t either.” She told the Times she hopes the adaptation will hit Broadway in the next year or two.

On another note, Case will be on a book tour for her memoir, The Harder I Fight, the More I Love You, which includes stops at New York City’s Symphony Space on January 27, with Samantha Bee, Brooklyn’s First Unitarian Congregation Society on January 28, with Emma Straub and Princeton, NJ’s McCarter Center on January 29, with A.M. Homes.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna