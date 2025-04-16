Neko Case Announces Fall 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna
Neko Case is back in the action with the announcement of the Fall 2025 tour dates that are certainly not to disappoint with joyful and eventful music performances to come. Case is one of indie music’s most iconic figures, being a Grammy nominated artist, she is ready to hit the stages again to embark on a journey through the fall to revive the high emotions fans carry through summer with her music. The artist presale begins tomorrow, April 17th at 10am local time, and tickets go on sale Friday, April 18th at 10am local time. All dates are listed below and tickets will be available here at https://nekocase.com/tour.
Neko Case is a celebrated American singer-songwriter known for her powerful contralto voice and genre-defying music that blends indie rock, alternative country and folk. Emerging from the Pacific Northwest’s punk scene, she gained prominence with her solo work and as a member of the Canadian indie rock group the New Pornographers. Case’s critically acclaimed albums, such as Middle Cyclone and The Worse Things Get, showcase her evocative storytelling and emotional depth. Beyond music, she has shared her personal journey in her memoir, The Harder I Fight, The More I Love You, released in January 2025.
FALL 2025 TOUR DATES –
October 1 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios
October 2 – Washington, D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre
October 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
October 5 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
October 7 – Richmond, VA @ The National
October 8 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
October 9 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns
October 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
October 11 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
October 14 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Taft Theatre
October 15 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
October 16 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
October 17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
October 18 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater
October 20 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
October 22 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
October 23 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
October 24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
October 25 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora
November 7 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
November 8 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
November 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether
November 11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
November 13 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue
November 14 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount
November 15 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
November 18 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
November 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater
November 20 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
November 21 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
November 23 – Dallas, TX @ Longhorn Ballroom
November 24 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center
November 25 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre