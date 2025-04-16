Neko Case Announces Fall 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Michael Ferrara April 16th, 2025 - 4:00 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Neko Case is back in the action with the announcement of the Fall 2025 tour dates that are certainly not to disappoint with joyful and eventful music performances to come. Case is one of indie music’s most iconic figures, being a Grammy nominated artist, she is ready to hit the stages again to embark on a journey through the fall to revive the high emotions fans carry through summer with her music. The artist presale begins tomorrow, April 17th at 10am local time, and tickets go on sale Friday, April 18th at 10am local time. All dates are listed below and tickets will be available here at https://nekocase.com/tour.

Neko Case is a celebrated American singer-songwriter known for her powerful contralto voice and genre-defying music that blends indie rock, alternative country and folk. Emerging from the Pacific Northwest’s punk scene, she gained prominence with her solo work and as a member of the Canadian indie rock group the New Pornographers. Case’s critically acclaimed albums, such as Middle Cyclone and The Worse Things Get, showcase her evocative storytelling and emotional depth. Beyond music, she has shared her personal journey in her memoir, The Harder I Fight, The More I Love You, released in January 2025.

FALL 2025 TOUR DATES –

October 1 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

October 2 – Washington, D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre

October 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

October 5 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

October 7 – Richmond, VA @ The National

October 8 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

October 9 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

October 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

October 11 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

October 14 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Taft Theatre

October 15 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

October 16 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

October 17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

October 18 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

October 20 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

October 22 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

October 23 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

October 24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

October 25 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora

November 7 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

November 8 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

November 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

November 11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

November 13 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue

November 14 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount

November 15 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

November 18 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

November 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater

November 20 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

November 21 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

November 23 – Dallas, TX @ Longhorn Ballroom

November 24 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center

November 25 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre