Neko Case Announces Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

Photo Credit: Neko Case

According to brooklynvegan.com, artist Neko Case has announced a fall tour that sees the artist visiting St. Louis, Kent. Lebanon, Toronto, Buffalo, NorthHampton, MedFord, State College, Rocky Mount. Royal Oak and other cities. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

Neko Case Tour Dates

9/18 – St. Louis, MO – The Sheldon Concert Hall

9/20 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

9/21 – Kent, OH – The Kent Stage

9/22 – Cincinnati, OH – Memorial Hall

9/25 – Lebanon, NH – Lebanon Opera House

9/26 – Ottawa, ON – The Bronson Centre

9/27 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

9/28 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

9/29 – Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall

10/2 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

10/3 – Northampton, MA – Academy of Music Theatre

10/4 – Ithaca, NY – State Theater of Ithaca

10/5 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre

10/6 – Tarrytown, NY – Tarrytown Music Hall

10/9 – North Bethesda, MD – The Music Center at Strathmore

10/10 – State College, PA – The State Theatre

10/12 – Ardmore, PA – The Ardmore Music Hall

10/13 – Charlottesville, VA – The Jefferson Theater

10/15 – Rocky Mount, VA – Harvester Performance Center

10/17 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

10/18 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/19 – Columbus, OH – The Athenaeum Theatre

