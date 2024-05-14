Neko Case Announces Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

According to brooklynvegan.com, artist Neko Case has announced a fall tour that sees the artist visiting St. Louis, Kent. Lebanon, Toronto, Buffalo, NorthHampton, MedFord, State College, Rocky Mount. Royal Oak and other cities. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. local time.
Neko Case Tour Dates
9/18 – St. Louis, MO – The Sheldon Concert Hall
9/20 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
9/21 – Kent, OH – The Kent Stage
9/22 – Cincinnati, OH – Memorial Hall
9/25 – Lebanon, NH – Lebanon Opera House
9/26 – Ottawa, ON – The Bronson Centre
9/27 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall
9/28 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre
9/29 – Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall
10/2 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
10/3 – Northampton, MA – Academy of Music Theatre
10/4 – Ithaca, NY – State Theater of Ithaca
10/5 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre
10/6 – Tarrytown, NY – Tarrytown Music Hall
10/9 – North Bethesda, MD – The Music Center at Strathmore
10/10 – State College, PA – The State Theatre
10/12 – Ardmore, PA – The Ardmore Music Hall
10/13 – Charlottesville, VA – The Jefferson Theater
10/15 – Rocky Mount, VA – Harvester Performance Center
10/17 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe
10/18 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
10/19 – Columbus, OH – The Athenaeum Theatre
Photo Credit: Neko Case