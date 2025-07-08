Hot Chip Announces New Best Of Album Joy In Repetition For September 2025 Release, Shares Brand New Song “Devotion”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 8th, 2025 - 1:16 PM

More than two decades and eight studio albums in, Hot Chip has remained as vital as ever being playful, profound and perpetually locked in the groove. Today, the band has announced their first Best Of album, Joy In Repetition, which will be released on September 5, through Domino. The upcoming album is a collection shaped by dancefloors, bedroom studios, festival stages and friendship.

The record’s title alluded to both the lyrics of the band’s career-defining track and one of Alexis Taylor’s favorite Prince songs that captures something elemental about Hot Chip, which is a fascination with rhythm but also the exuberant act of making those things, together, over and over.

The album announcement is followed with the new song,“Devotion,” which is a buoyant whirl of psych-pop that calls to mind The Beach Boys sipping Piña Coladas with Hall & Oates and asks for a rock in uncertain times. The song is “a celebration of the devotion to doing this project together,” says Taylor. “I think of Joe as being like Brian Wilson, with this huge dedication to finding how to make the most amazing pop music.”

Joy In Repetition Track List

1. Ready For The Floor

2. Boy From School

3. One Life Stand

4. Night And Day

5. Flutes

6. Hungry Child

7. Over And Over

8. Positive

9. Look At Where We Are

10. Need You Now

11. Eleanor

12. Huarache Lights

13. Melody of Love

14. I Feel Better

15. Devotion

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin