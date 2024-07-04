Joe Goddard Of Hot Chip Shares Introspective New Single “Follow You”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 4th, 2024 - 9:54 AM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

This month sees the release of Joe Goddard’s third album Harmonics, which is a record rooted in instinct and empathy. Across 14 tracks of left and center dance music, a touch on UK garage, house, hip hop, pop and disco, Goddard opens the floor for a number of collaborators. Having previously shared two tracks from the album, Goddard shares “Follow You,” which is one of a handful of solo songs that capture the more reflective and inward looking side of his music.

While talking about his latest tune, Goddard says: “With all the different people on this record, I’ve been working on how to respect the contribution they make and not trying to be the one who has to lead everything. That follows through into the songs where I’m singing. I tried to write words without having too much of an idea of what I’m trying to express, where I’m just writing a stream of consciousness.”

