Hot Chip Join Forces With Sleaford Mods For Pair Of Collaborative New Singles “Nom Nom Nom” & “Cat Burglar”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 26th, 2024 - 3:24 PM

According to nme.com, Sleaford Mods and Hot Chip have joined forces for a collaborative double single, “Nom Nom Nom” and “Cat Burglar.” Both bands released the songs as a seven inch vinyl and on streaming platforms through Friendly Records in aid of War Child. Both tracks were recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London.

Hot Chip, who are fronted by Alexis Taylor, invited the Sleaford Mods, who are Jason Williamson and Andrew Fearn, down to take part in one of Abbey Road’s innovative and groundbreaking Lock-In Sessions, which has been captured in a short film. Musically, “Nom Nom Nom”combines “both acts’ best characteristics by creating a suave yet edgy groove that is as happy on the dance floor as it is in the mosh pit.” said the press release.

While speaking about the song, Williamson said: “On the day we went in cold and just handed ourselves over to it. ‘Nom Nom Nom’ is a lyrical continuation from our album, UK Grim over Andrew’s keyboard riff, built on by Hot Chip and finishing up with an excellent chorus from Alexis.” The vocalist went on to describe “Cat Burglar” as “a weird prog rock meets B52s jam that explores the narrow corridors of modern human experience.”

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin