Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard Announces New EP Kinetic For May 2025 Release, Shares Lead Single “Image And Style”

Home News Michael Ferrara April 16th, 2025 - 6:04 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

The delicious sounds from Hot Chip is crumbling it’s way back into the headlines. Member of the band Joe Goddard has announced the release of their new EP, Kinetic, which is to be released this spring in May 2025. They also have released a new single alongside the announcement of their upcoming project, titled “Image And Style”, a song that is also the lead single for Kinetic. Listen to the new song below.

Hot Chip is a British electronic band known for blending synth-pop, indie and dance music into catchy, emotionally resonant tracks. Formed in London, they rose to prominence with hits like “Over and Over” and “Ready for the Floor.” Their music often combines clever lyrics with infectious beats, creating both party anthems and introspective ballads. Joe Goddard, one of the founding members, plays a key role as a vocalist, producer and multi-instrumentalist. He brings a soulful depth to the band’s sound, contributing rich harmonies, experimental production techniques and heartfelt songwriting that helps define Hot Chip’s unique fusion of electronic innovation and emotional warmth.

The bands new single, “Image and Style,” is a vibrant blend of electro-pop and funk, characterized by infectious grooves and introspective lyrics. The track delves into themes of identity and self-expression, encouraging listeners to embrace their individuality amidst societal expectations. With its catchy hooks and danceable rhythm, “Image and Style” exemplifies Hot Chip’s ability to craft music that’s both thought-provoking and irresistibly engaging.