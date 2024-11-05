Dino Cazares Explains Why There Won’t Be a Fear Factory Reunion

Home News Will Close November 5th, 2024 - 2:20 PM

Dino Cazares, guitarist and founding member of the industrial metal band Fear Factory, recently spoke out about why a reunion of the original lineup is unlikely.

Livewire reports that Cazares clarified in a recent interview that a reunion is not on the horizon on the Life Is Peachy podcast.

Cazares acknowledged that while Fear Factory’s music remains influential and beloved in the metal scene, the dynamics within the original lineup have made a reunion impractical. He cited “irreconcilable differences” with former band members, specifically vocalist Burton C. Bell, who officially left the band in 2020 after a period of tension and disagreements over creative direction and business matters.

He also expressed a commitment to Fear Factory’s future with its current lineup, which he believes can honor the band’s legacy while moving in fresh, new directions. The band is set to be included in the lineup of the 2025 headbangers Boat Cruise.

With Fear Factory gearing up for new releases and tours, Cazares emphasized that the band’s essence lives on, even if a reunion of the original lineup remains unlikely.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat