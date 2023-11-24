Dino Cazares On Fear Factory’s New Vocalist Milo Silvestro: “If You Close Your Eyes, You Think It’s The Original Singer

Home News Rebecca Pedley November 24th, 2023 - 5:42 PM

Fear Factory’s guitarist Dino Cazares recently spoke about the band’s plans to make a new studio album in 2024, revealing their recording debut with the group’s latest addition, Italian-born vocalist Milo Silvestro, whose involvement with the band was officially announced in late February.

“The future plan for Fear Factory is definitely to go in the studio after a lot of this touring. We’re gonna be touring all the way to June next year. After that, we wanna go in and we wanna make a record. We have to. We have to showcase Milo Silvestro. He’s from Rome, Italy. So we’ve really gotta get him on the record. We’ve gotta finish the record, gotta put it out there. And again, tour, tour, tour. That’s pretty much the future of Fear Factory. Now, as far as conceptually what the next record is going to be about, that’s too soon to tell you. It’s too soon.”

Cazares has said that Milo’s vocals are comparable sounding renditions to counterpart Burton C Bell. Dino said: “Well, Milo brings obviously a freshness that Fear Factory needed. The last singer that we had Burton C. Bell, obviously he had a lot of vocal issues and he really couldn’t sing or do any of this kind of heavy touring. It just was a big setback for us. So bringing Milo into the band, obviously he’s got a great voice, he’s very talented, he’s a multi-instrumentalist. He could play more than one instrument. The kid’s very talented… And he pretty much learned from listening to our older vocalist. So he learned a lot of his stuff. And so, I mean, if you close your eyes, you think it’s the original singer.”

In a recent interview with Australia’s Everblack podcast, Cazares was asked if Silvestro was “getting more comfortable” with his position as the frontman of the long-running California metal act. Dino responded: “Oh, yeah. I mean, from the first day.”

Last month Fear Factory began their European tour. The 44-date trek marks the band’s first European shows since 2016. They will also be joined by Butcher Babies from the U.S. and Ignea from Ukraine. Fear Factory and Machine Head will join forces for the “Slaughter The Martour North America 2024” tour in January and February.