The Hives Share Anthemic New Single & Video “Legalize Living”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 7th, 2025 - 1:26 PM

Today, The Hives has released their latest anthem, “Legalize Living,” which follows the band’s opening proclamation, “Enough Is Enough,” that was released back in April to herald the arrival of the new masterpiece, a moment was marked by a regal unveiling in Mexico City and later a show at the foot of New York’s Rockefeller Center. Another musical triumph, “Legalize Living” yet again delivers a shot of high-energy Rock ‘n’ Roll like no one else on the planet.

While talking about their latest song, The Hives said: “Have you ever felt as though life is strangling you a little bit every day? Like a tight rollneck or the hands of an invisible garden gnome? Do you feel like they are putting you in ever smaller cages and on ever tighter schedules? Are you relating to Michael Douglas in Falling Down? You are not crazy! Governments all over the world have slowly but surely taken steps to make living itself illegal. Stop normalizing this normalization! Join The Hives in the campaign for the legalization of living across all countries! Things must change now!”

Taken from their seventh long-playing opus, The Hives Forever Forever The Hives, which will be released on August 29, through Play It Again Sam, the single is accompanied by a video by esteemed directors Filip Nilsson and Henry Moore Selder who the band has worked with on their previous smash, “Paint A Picture.”

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria