The Hives Share Vibrant New Single & Video “Paint A Picture”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 17th, 2025 - 2:51 PM

Today, Swedish rock band The Hives have release “Paint A Picture,” which is the second single from their forthcoming LP The Hives Forever Forever The Hives, that will be arriving August 29, through Play It Again Sam. “Paint A Picture” is a stomping and stadium-shaking anthem track that was recently debuted on Later…With Jools Holland, alongside “swaggering” (NYT) and “Enough Is Enough,” the first single to be released from the upcoming album. Also, “Paint A Picture” comes with a bold Lichtenstein-inspired pop-art music video directed by Filip Nilsson and Henry Moore Selder.

The Hives Forever Forever The Hives turns it up to 11, incorporating a pop gloss into their thumping garage-rock bangers while capturing the magic of their performances that make them the “best live band on the planet” (SPIN.) The record was produced by their longtime collaborator Pelle Gunnerfeldt (Viagra Boys, Yung Lean, Elvira) as well as the band’s old tour mate Mike D of the Beastie Boys, who flew out to Sweden specifically to work on the album and hosted the band at his studio in Malibu. Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age contributed to the record too.

The Hives are Howlin’ Pelle, Chris Dangerous, The Johan And Only, Nicholaus Arson and Vigilante Carlstroem. In the twenty-seven years since The Hives exploded around the world, they have sold out stadiums and shared stages with everyone from AC/DC to The Rolling Stones. BBC dubbed the band as “a force of nature,” Rolling Stone named Veni Vidi Vicious one of the Top 100 Albums of the decade and “Hate To Say I Told You So” earned a spot on Pitchfork’s Top 500 Songs of the 2000’s. The Hives have sold millions of albums world-wide with multiple RIAA Gold-certifications.

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria