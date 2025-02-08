The Hives Share Fun Mashup Of “Hate To Say I Told You So” & Chappell Roan’s “Hot To Go”

Home News Cristian Garcia February 8th, 2025 - 6:19 PM

Swedish garage rock band The Hives have surprised fans with an unexpected and energetic mashup of their 2000 hit “Hate To Say I Told You So” with rising pop sensation Chappell Roan’s infectious dance track “Hot To Go”. Shared on the band’s social media accounts with the caption, “HOT TO SAY I TOLD YOU GO”, the blend of their signature raw punk energy with Roan’s campy, high-energy club anthem creates a surprisingly cohesive track that bridges the gap between old-school rock ‘n’ roll chaos and modern pop extravagance (via NME).

HOT TO SAY I TOLD YOU GO.@ChappellRoan pic.twitter.com/Zv73e8ti3x — The Hives (@TheHives) February 3, 2025

The mashup seamlessly layers Pelle Almqvist’s snarling vocals over Roan’s pulsating synths, turning the stomping garage riff of “Hate To Say I Told You So” into a danceable, rebellious groove. The chorus of “Hot To Go” surges in at just the right moments, giving the song a playful, almost duel-like feel as Roan’s cheeky, neon-lit club energy clashes with The Hives’ frantic, leather-clad bravado.

Fans of both artists are eating it up, with comments ranging from “I didn’t know I needed this” to “Chappell Roan and The Hives in the same sentence? Pop-punk fate is real.” Some are even calling for a full collaboration, given the natural chemistry between the two wildly theatrical artists.

While it’s unclear if this was a one-time experiment or the start of something more, The Hives never ones to play by the rules, have once again proven they can thrive in any era. And with Chappell Roan’s star rising rapidly, this unexpected crossover may be the perfect collision of past and future rock energy.

For now, fans can only hope that this mashup makes its way to a live setting, because if there’s one thing both The Hives and Chappell Roan know how to do, it’s put on a show.

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria