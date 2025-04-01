The Hives Announce New Album The Hives Forever Forever The Hives For August 2025 Release, Shares Lead Single “Enough Is Enough”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 1st, 2025 - 5:35 PM

Today, Swedish rock band The Hives have announced their forthcoming album, The Hives Forever Forever The Hives, will be out on August 29, through Play It Again Sam. The album turns it up to 11 by incorporating a pop gloss into their thumping garage-rock bangers, while capturing the magic of their performances that makes the band the “best live band on the planet.” (SPIN.)

Following the album announcement, The Hives has dropped the new single, “Enough Is Enough,” which is accompanied by a video that was captured in the grand city of Bucharest, where the band take on various pugilistic roles under the masterful direction of the renowned and award-winning filmmaker, Eik Kockum.

The Hives have carved their name into the annals of rock history. Their exploits have seen them sell out grand stadiums and share the stage with such monumental acts as AC/DC and The Rolling Stones. The BBC declared them “a force of nature” and Rolling Stone named their album Veni Vidi Vicious one of the Top 100 Albums of the decade.

Furthermore, The Hives‘s anthem, “Hate To Say I Told You So,” earned a most honorable spot among Pitchfork’s Top 500 Songs of the 2000s. With millions of albums sold and the recognition of Platinum-certifications and numerous awards, the band stands as titans in the realm of music.

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria