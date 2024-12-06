The Hives Share New Stop Motion Video For “Trapdoor Solution”

Home News Catalina Martello December 6th, 2024 - 7:17 PM

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria

The Hives have released a new video for “Trapdoor Solution” which will conclude released videos for their new album. Their critically-acclaimed album, The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, was released last year.

The video is stop-motion and is directed by Kalle Haglund Brusewitz of Bruto Studio. The video itself is nothing less of a creative masterpiece as it takes us through an intricate story. It opens with a man pressing a button and things with negative connotations begin to fall from the table. These things include teeth with the word “FLOSS” displayed on top of them, parking tickets, pacifiers, and diapers along with an array of things seemingly from someone’s teenage years. We are then shown what is under the table which looks like a dark rotting room. The video focuses on a warped satanic pig that has an upside down cross drawn with charcoal on its forehead. The pig also has a white base of paint on its face and the charcoal outlines its lips and eyes. Surrounding the pig are mushrooms, cooked chicken, grave stones and more. The video then pans out to the top of the table again and features a wedding cake topper of a man and a woman. The man goes under the table and is separated from the woman as she is on her phone. Next is a basketball ring on a beer can, a petri dish labeled “COVID-19?” and a bird in a cage. After these things get thrown under the table a clown begins to emerge from underneath to the top of the table, but the trapdoor quickly shuts the clown back under the table. After the clown, meat gets thrown under the table along with a crab smoking cigarettes, a phone buzzing with notifications, a spider and a trophy as the last item before the video ends.





