Lauryn Hill Closes Essence Fest With an Empty Crowd at 3:37 AM

Home News Khalliah Gardner July 6th, 2025 - 5:52 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

Lauryn Hill, a famous artist known for her big influence on music in the late 90s and early 2000s, appeared at Essence Fest—a popular event celebrating African American culture and music. She was one of the main acts expected to end the night with an energetic performance featuring her unique voice. However, things didn’t go as planned. When she finally took the stage at 2:30 AM—much later than usual for a headline act—the audience had mostly left, so many fans missed seeing their musical hero live because of this unexpected delay.

Fans of Hill were excited to see her perform, especially hoping to hear songs from her popular album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. This album is loved for its meaningful lyrics and mix of different music styles. People expected a great performance due to the album’s success. Unfortunately, delays during the event pushed her show into the early morning hours. By then, only a few people stayed in their seats because things didn’t go as planned—a problem that live events sometimes face. Stereogum pointed out how these kinds of issues can take away from an artist’s ability to connect with their audience and highlighted how tricky it is to balance art with organizing big shows.

At Essence Fest, Hill’s trouble with being on time became clear again, which has sometimes upset her fans. Despite these issues, nobody questions her incredible talent and big impact on music. Her skill in mixing different musical styles and tackling deep themes is unforgettable to people everywhere. The event showed how live shows can be unpredictable even when well-planned. Still, Hill’s strong influence and outstanding career keep making an impact in the industry, showing that she stays powerful as an artist despite some challenges.

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback