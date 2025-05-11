Candlemass Unleash Masterful Cover Of Black Sabbath’s “Sabbath Bloody Sabbath”

Home News Lea Tran May 11th, 2025 - 1:31 AM

Candlemass pays homage to Black Sabbath and the doom metal genre with their cover and music video of “Sabbath Bloody Sabbath.” The video is very dark with the setting being the woods with fog and smoke adding to the spooky atmosphere. The first half of the video follows a woman dressed in all black with pure white eyes. Later, more people seem to join her in a ritual with the flickering lights and dissolve transitions, adding to the eerie vibe.

A star symbol is often projected over some of the clips. Close-up shots of the figures’ faces are woven into the scenery of the woods. All the elements: overlaying shapes, twisting scenes, flickering lights and symbolic motifs reflect the song’s dark themes of existential dread. Candlemass’ cover is much more intense vocally and instrumentally compared to the original 1973 version.

This cover is a part of their four-track EP, Black Star. Candlemass is also getting ready to go on their 2025 tour starting on June 20 in Denmark. “Sabbath Bloody Sabbath” is available to stream on all platforms and the music video can be watched on YouTube.

Black Star tracklist:

1. Black Star

2. Corridors Of Chaos

3. Sabbath Bloody Sabbath

4. Forever My Queen