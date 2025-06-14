Jake E. Lee Says He Is Aiming To Play “The Ultimate Sin” At Black Sabbath’s Final Show Rather Than “Bark At The Moon”

Home News Lea Tran June 14th, 2025 - 7:39 PM

From Blabbermouth, guitarist Jake E. Lee shared his desire to play “The Ultimate Sin” at the final Black Sabbath show rather than the fan-picked “Bark At the Moon.” This would be at the “Back to The Beginning” charity show on July 5 in Birmingham, featuring the last time the original line-up of Black Sabbath will perform.

Lee said to Blabbermouth, “I know people are expecting ‘Bark At The Moon’, but I don’t know. Right now, with my wrist, the arthritis and everything, that would be very challenging. I have a couple of months to get up to it, so I’ll practice it just in case that’s the one. But that’s going to be pretty challenging for me physically. I’m shooting for ‘Ultimate Sin’. It’s heavy, and I like the solo in it.”

Each artist at the show is expected to a “classic” Ozzy track. The concert will also be available to stream online worldwide.