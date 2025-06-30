Teyana Taylor Announces New Album Escape Room For August 2025 Release, Shares New Single “Bed Of Roses”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 30th, 2025 - 5:37 PM

In the midst of a blooming creative renaissance, Harlem-born trailblazing artist, auteur, actress and visionary Teyana Taylor has released the new single, “Bed Of Roses,” which is out today via Def Jam Recordings. The ditty is a slick and sultry slice of real R&B practically smolders stoked by the artist’s intensely evocative delivery and impressive range.

The accompanying visual, coming soon, beckons listeners deeper into the world of Escape Room, which will be released on August 22. With the new song and video on the way, this body of work is surging to life seamlessly across mediums as her most immersive and ambitious thus far. In other big news, Taylor has recently celebrated the fifth anniversary of her widely acclaimed third full-length record,The Album, which arrived on June 19, 2020.

Upon release, the LP bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart while amassing hundreds of millions of streams. It also just received a GOLD certification from the RIAA. Five years ago, the singer pivoted from music and ignited her film and television career.

Taylor has emerged as a superstar with a full slate of high-profile projects on the horizon. These include Tyler Perry’s Straw, which catapulted to number one on NETFLIX.