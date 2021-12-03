Doja Cat Unveils Cinematic New Video For Hit Single “Woman” Featuring Teyana Taylor

Home News Benny Titelbaum December 3rd, 2021 - 3:57 PM

Doja Cat has continued to take over the music industry racking up eight Grammy nominations including the Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year and Song of the year among various others. Today, however, she has released the music video for her hit single “Woman” starring Teyana Taylor.

“Woman” is featured on Doja Cat’s Grammy-nominated album Planet Her which released back in June. Her new music video builds upon the smooth afrobeats instrumental effortlessly displaying an intergalactic queen (Taylor) utilizing Doja Cat as her last line of defense to save her throne. Alongside the intriguing fashion presented in the video, Doja Cat and her crew perform some breathtaking choreography that compliments the catchy track well. With attention-grabbing visuals, the video is as big of a hit as the song, currently sitting at number 17 on YouTube’s trending for music. Check out the music video for “Woman” below:

Doja Cat partnered with Girls Who Code to create DojaCode, an interactive music video experience for her new release. DojaCode is set to inspire a new generation of computer scientists by inviting fans to unlock exclusive content in Doja Cat’s newest video by using code.

Tonight, Doja Cat will be performing at Jingle Ball 2021 at the Forum in Inglewood, California hosted by Los Angeles’s own 102.7 KIIS FM. Last month, it was announced that Doja Cat will be featured in Lollapalooza’s 2022 lineup in both Brazil and Argentina.