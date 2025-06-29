Reneé Rapp Releases New Single “Mad”

Home News Khalliah Gardner June 29th, 2025 - 1:56 PM

Reneé Rapp has unveiled her newest single, “Mad,” offering fans a glimpse into her forthcoming sophomore album, BITE ME, set for release on August 1st under Interscope Records. Known for her emotionally resonant songwriting, Rapp continues to explore themes that strike a chord with her audience, and “Mad” is no exception. This track promises to delve into the complexities of unrequited desire and the chaos it can wreak on personal relationships.

The music video for “Mad,” featuring Alexandra Shipp, visually encapsulates the song’s emotional turbulence. Set in a lavish hotel room, the video unfolds with Rapp encountering emotional resistance from Shipp, escalating into a whirlwind of tension and defiance. This visual narrative enhances the song’s message, perfectly aligning with the intense, heartfelt lyrics that Rapp is celebrated for.

This single comes hot on the heels of her successful release “Leave Me Alone,” which marked a significant achievement in her career by garnering 1 million global streams within the first 24 hours. “Mad” and its precursor set a powerful tone for the BITE ME album, promising a project filled with personal storytelling and bold, honest reflections.

Rapp’s upcoming debut live performance of “Mad” is scheduled for The Today Show’s Summer Concert Series, building anticipation for both the single and her extensive North American tour. Her headlining BITE ME tour promises to be her most ambitious yet, covering 16 cities and featuring prestigious venues like Madison Square Garden and TD Garden. This tour follows her previous “Snow Hard Feelings” tour, which sold out rapidly, highlighting her magnetic appeal as a live performer.

Rapp’s transition from Broadway star in Mean Girls to a formidable solo music artist has been swift yet impactful. Her debut studio album Snow Angel achieved record-setting first-week sales for a female artist’s debut in the U.S., showcasing her vocal strength and songwriting prowess. As Rapp ventures deeper into her musical career, “Mad” signifies a bold step in solidifying her place in the pop music landscape.

With BITE ME, Rapp aims to delve further into themes of self-expression and personal empowerment. This new chapter not only marks a continuation of her artistic evolution but also establishes Rapp as a vital new voice in pop culture, armed with a powerful message and the authenticity to back it up.