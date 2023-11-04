Kesha & Reneé Rapp Team Up For “Your Love Is My Drug” In Brooklyn

Home News Caroline Carvalho November 4th, 2023 - 3:57 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Algana

According to Stereogum, Kesha & Reneé Rap teamed up for “Your Love Is My Drug” in Brooklyn. Rapp shared to the crowd,”I want to talk about the people who, musically, personally, and professionally, I look up to and regard so highly. They shaped who I was as a kid and made me want to be sexy and funny and exciting and outrageous and loud and, most of all, really fucking sexy. So what better way to honor one of those women, [than] by doing one of their songs?”

Rapp proceeded to kick off her performance with an exhilarating rendition of Kesha’s energizing 2010 smash “Your Love Is My Drug,” and surprised the audience by inviting Kesha to join her on stage. The enthusiasm radiating from both Rapp and Kesha was palpable, making the moment truly exhilarating. Renée Rapp, known for her roles as Regina George in Mean Girls on Broadway and Leighton Murray in The Sex Lives Of College Girls, is now venturing into the world of pop music. In August, she unveiled her first album, Snow Angel. Born in 2000, Rapp coincided her 10th birthday with the reign of Kesha’s chart-topping hit, “Tik Tok,” in the United States. It’s only natural that Kesha would have a significant impact on her, even if it serves as a stark reminder of our own aging. Meanwhile, Kesha is currently on tour and playing live at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City for two nights which was yesterday on Friday, November 3 and today, on November 4 and the show will start at 8.