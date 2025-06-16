Reneé Rapp Reacts to Tory Lanez Being Stabbed in Prison “Maybe We Should Be Stabbing More”

Home News Leila DeJoui June 16th, 2025 - 9:01 PM

The singer Reneé Rapp has recently shared her reaction to the news of singer and rapper Tory Lanez being stabbed in prison, according to an article by NME. Currently, Lanez is serving 10 years in prison after being convicted for shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. Last month in the California Correctional Institution at Tehachapi, he was stabbed by a fellow inmate. During the attack, Lanez was stabbed 14 times by another inmate, which resulted in both of his lungs collapsing which led to him requiring a breathing apparatus.

Rapp has since reacted to this news. “I feel like a lot of people get stabbed and that’s OK,” said Rapp. “Maybe we should be doing it more. Maybe we should be stabbing more […] Shiv in the pocket.” Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion have worked together and continue to support each other throughout the years. They both have a song together, “Not My Fault,” which they had made for the Mean Girls movie which Rapp acts in.

While Rapp shares her opinion on the matter, she shows pretty clear support for Megan Thee Stallion. “I am a true Meg supporter. And I hate that other man,” said Rapp. “So, I love Megan Thee Stallion. I love her. And if anybody tries her, when it comes to that sorry ass man, it’s a do-or-die fight for me.” She also commented on how Drake had signed the petition which claims there was no physical evidence that Lanez shot the gun. She had said she loved Kendrick Lamar, referencing the ongoing dispute Drake and Lamar had during the past couple of years.