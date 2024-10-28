Serj Tankian Shares Cinematic New Video For “Life’s Revengeful Son”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 28th, 2024 - 1:30 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, singer Serj Tankian has released the official music video for “Life’s Revengeful Son,” which is the track from Foundations, the artist’s latest EP of new music that came out in late September worldwide through Gibson Records. As a whole, the music video is great by how each scene shows Tankian performing the ditty with is band inside a dark theater.

“Life’s Revengeful Son”, originally recorded prior to Tankian’s 2010 Imperfect Harmonies album, incorporates a variety of instrumentation, including acoustic ad electric guitars with dramatic orchestration that go into an epic closer with unmatched imagery: “The final revolution will occur when the arms of the clock fall,” Tankian sings. “Jesus seen in the streets, dragging a car axel instead of the cross.”

Tankian recorded Foundations primarily at his own Serjical Strike Studios in L.A. The artist wrote, performed, orchestrated and produced all the material, as well as contributed the artwork that adorns the album cover. Additional instrumentation on the record was provided by Dan Monti (guitars, bass and drum programming) and “Cartoon Buyer” is by bassist Mario Pagliarulo and SOAD drummer John Dolmayan.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat