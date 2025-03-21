Bitter:Sweet Collaborate With Serj Tankian On Raw New Single “Rise”

Home News Catalina Martello March 21st, 2025 - 11:33 PM

Bitter: Sweet came out with a new single, “Rise.” Bitter: Sweet collaborated with Serj Tankain for this emotional single. The emotions behind the track are based on co- founder, Shana Halligan’s, father’s final days before passing. “Rise,” is not only emotional, but extremely personal.

Halligan spoke “I wrote it for my father shortly before he passed away. We were very close, but toward the end, he withdrew and hid his struggles from me, which was heartbreaking. He lost his identity without music and distanced himself at a time when I couldn’t reach him. I was travelling to Italy to see him but didn’t arrive in time, leaving our goodbye unfinished. I sent him this song as a way to connect”.

Halligan also mentioned the L.A wildfires and how those struggling with grief from the wildfires can find tranquility with the song, “I hope that after all the heartbreaking devastation caused by the fires, the song can give people the strength to be the phoenix that will “rise from the ashes.””

The song starts with an ethereal slow beat and then jumps into a deep and fast- paced beat. Bitter: Sweet’s vocals on the song display the emotion behind Halligan’s words. Bitter: Sweet moves her vocals from airy to deep and passionate. The intensity of emotions behind this song makes it incredibly easy for fans to resonate with.





