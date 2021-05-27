Rage Against the Machine, Serj Tankian, Roger Waters and More Sign Open Letter Calling For Musicians to Boycott Israel

Home News Roy Lott May 27th, 2021 - 8:38 PM

Rage Against the Machine, Serj Tankian, Roger Waters, Questlove and Julian Casablancas of The Strokes are just of a few of the 600 musicians who have signed an open letter asking fellow artists to boycott performing in Israel and to stand in solidarity with. Other artists include Run the Jewels, Patti Smith, Roger Waters and Chromeo.

In the open letter, it states “In solidarity and empathy, as musicians, we cannot be silent. Today is essential that we stand with Palestine,” the letter began. “We are calling on our peers to publicly assert their solidarity with the Palestinian people. Complicity with Israeli war crimes is found in silence, and today silence is not an option.”

It continues to say “We call for you to join us with your name in refusing to perform at Israel’s complicit cultural institutions, and by standing firm in your support of the Palestinian people and their human right to sovereignty and freedom.” See the list of signees below.

Rage Against The Machine was recently announced to be returning to headline the 2022 edition of the Boston Calling music festival alongside the Foo Fighters.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson