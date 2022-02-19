Serj Tankian, Tom Morello, Julian Baker And More Team Up With Afghan Schoolgirls For New Song “God Help Us All”

Home News Skyy Rincon February 19th, 2022 - 9:47 PM

Photo: Mauricio Alvarado

System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian, Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello, Boygenius’ Julien Baker and 11-year-old musical prodigy Nandi Bushell joined The Miraculous Love Kids on a new song entitled “God Help Us All.” The Miraculous Love Kids is a non-profit organization, founded by Lanny Cordola, whose mission is to “teach the guitar to war-torn, poverty-stricken children.” According to the organization’s website, the children are also given “a stipend to support their families, which, in turn, instills in them self worth and hope for a better future.”

The Miraculous Love Kids have previously collaborated with Van Halen’s Sammy Hagar and Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger on a cover of Steve Miller Band’s “Fly Like An Eagle.” The new single, written by Morello expresses and highlights the plight of the group’s members.

“Today our lives are in great danger as the success we have achieved in becoming part of an international culture scene has now marked us for persecution,” says a statement issued by the organization.

Cordola has also issued a statement praising Morello’s lyricism as well as recounting the current dangerous situation. He laments the difficulty of the evacuation and relocation strategy that the organization is attempting in order to keep its members safe.

Additionally, Tankian has commented on the collaboration, voicing his support: “The singing voice is one of the best representations of people’s spirits. It can never be confined or locked in. It was an honor to work with The Miraculous Love Kids on this song along with my peers in music.”

