Lupe Fiasco Announces New Expanded Version Of Samurai DX For August 2025 Release

Isabella Bergamini June 28th, 2025 - 9:15 PM

Chicago-based rapper Lupe Fiasco has announced a new expanded version of his critically acclaimed album, Samurai, which is set to release on August 22. The expanded version, titled Samurai DX was announced to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the original album. The album was entirely produced by Soundtrakk and allowed Fiasco to explore the boundaries of hip-hop as well as step out of his comfort zone. Samurai DX features all of the original album’s tracks in addition to some new content including two new songs and three remixes. The two new songs added are “High Note” and “SOS” which were initially intended for the Samurai album but were cut for brevity. Fortunately, Fiasco still enjoyed them and kept them in the vault until they could be released for the expanded version. As for the remixes, the expanded version includes remixes of “Samurai,” “Palaces” and “Bigfoot,” the latter of which features a hook sung by Troy Tyler. Samurai DX also features instrumental versions of all five of the newly-recorded songs. Samurai DX can be pre-ordered here.

Lupe Fiasco has gone on to call Samurai DX one of his “most personal projects to date” since it gave him the chance to explore Samurai more deeply and transform some of his most iconic tracks. The title track, “Samurai” was inspired by a line Amy Winehouse stated to Salaam Remi in the documentary, Amy, but the track has since been transformed in the remix according to Fiasco’s changed perspective on Winehouse’s life. The remixed version of “Samurai” takes on a moodier and darker tone that is intended to reflect both the tragedies and triumphs Winehouse experienced. Fiasco also took more time with the remix of “Palaces,” which led him to creating an original music video specifically for the remixed version.

Fiasco has also been plenty busy with his new teaching career, having already taught classes at both Massachusetts Institute of Technology and John Hopkins University. Fiasco has shown a special interest in teaching students about the theory behind rap and its intersection with visual art. Additionally, Fiasco will be joining Cypress Hill and Atmosphere on their “Dank Daze of Summer Tour” which will begin in August. Tickets for the tour can be purchased here.

Samurai DX Tracklist: