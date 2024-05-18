Lupe Fiasco Announces New Album Samurai For June 2024 Release, Shares Title Track

Home News Morgan Schmitz May 18th, 2024 - 2:56 PM

On June 28th, Lupe Fiasco announced the release of his ninth studio album titled Samurai. In celebration of this release, Fiasco has shared the title track off of the album with the public.

The song kicks off with hard boom-bap drums and and a sax riff. It gives off late 90s early 2000s conscious hip hop vibes. The song goes to a melodic hook, then the beat drops and Fiasco takes off. His flow is complex and as sharp as a knife. There is a slight Japanese flare to the instrumentation in the beat. By verse two a flute comes in to punctuate the Samurai type aesthetic. The first verse analyzes the awkward relationship between hip-hop culture and high culture with deft internal rhyme: “Big eyes lookin like skies in binoculars/Two nights live, singin’ by the opera house, but not in it/Just by it, somewhat alongside it/A long silence,” The second verse tells the story of a struggling artist, contrasting glamorous dreams with gritty reality. The video, directed by Chris & Blaq, spotlights Lupe as he performs the song in the hometown of Chicago, with the city’s skyline in the distance.

“I sometimes get tagged by my fans as not doing personal records,” Lupe says, “but I always tell people there’s me in there if you listen closely enough. This album is one of my more personal records to date. It’s not a full biography, but my personal experiences are tied up in all of my music. A lot of the records are me. Some are from the POV of a character. and some are me. The album weaves things from my life as an artist, touching on things other artists go through.”

“The word ‘samurai’ means to serve,” says Lupe. “My relationship to that word has always meant that you need to be at the service of other people, either in the overall community, or in this instance, the rap community at large that I’ve been a part of for years.”

Fans can expect Lupe Fiasco to take a much deeper and introspective approach to his new album. Samurai follows a loose narrative, tracking a rapper’s life cycle through the battle rap circuit, focusing on the small moments that make up the rapper’s career and drawing parallels between the battlers of today and the warriors of old. The 8-track album is smooth, yet cerebral, radiating Lupe’s pure love for the art of emceeing and committing himself as a servant of the rap game. Samurai arrives in both physical and digital formats on June 28th

Samurai tracklist