Cypress Hill Announces Summer 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Jazmin Mendoza April 22nd, 2025 - 8:05 PM

Cypress Hill has officially announced their Summer 2025 tour dates with supporting acts from Lupe Fiasco and the Pharcyde. The Dank Daze of Summer Tour will kick off in August, hitting major cities like Cincinnati, Salt Lake City, Louisville, and more.

The first date will be on August 8th at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre in Florida and will conclude at Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky. They recently recorded an album last summer in collaboration with the London Symphony Orchestra, which is set to be released on June 6th.

Along with their North American tour dates, they will also be embarking on a Canadian tour in May before heading to upcoming European festivals in the summer. Pre-sale tickets for the band’s North American tour will be ready for purchase on April 23 at 10:00 AM using the code INSANE. On April 25, general admission will begin at 10:00 AM, according to Consequence.

Cypress Hill 2025 North American Tour Dates:

05/01 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

05/02 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Event Centre

05/14 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

05/15 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

05/17 – Saint John, NB @ TD Station

05/18 – Truro, NS @ Rath Eastlink Community Centre

05/20 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

05/21 – Québec, QC @ Agora du Port de Québec

05/22 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

05/24 – Bala, ON @ The KEE to Bala

06/08 – Long Beach, CA @ Cali Vibes 2025

08/08 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre *

08/09 – North Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery *

08/10 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion *

08/12 – Charlotte, NC @ The Amp Ballantyne *

08/13 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome *

08/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion *

08/16 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl *

08/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage *

08/19 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater *

08/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J. Brady Music Center *

08/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom *

08/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair ^

08/24 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Stir Cove *

08/26 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater *

08/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Granary Live *

08/29 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden *

08/30 – Bend, OR @ Reggae Rise Up Oregon

09/06 – Albuquerque, NM @ New Mexico State Fair

09/20 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life





