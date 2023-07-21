Diplo Shares Steadfast New Song “Heartbroken” Featuring Jessie Murph and Polo G

Home News Parker Beatty July 21st, 2023 - 7:39 PM

Diplo just can’t seem to stay away from his country star alter ego Thomas Wesley for long, with his new song ‘Heartbroken’ alongside Jessie Murph and Polo G marking the second time he’s returned to the moniker since the release of his album DIPLO PRESENTS THOMAS WESLEY: CHAPTER 2—SWAMP SAVANT earlier this year.

‘Heartbroken’ stands at the midway point of three different genres, those being country, EDM, and hip-hop, borrowing sounds from each to create an interesting mashup that still remains remarkably radio-friendly. Jessie Murph’s chorus is sweet, sad, and super catchy, the up-and-comer proving why she’s a formidable force in the pop country scene, and rapper Polo G sounds surprisingly not out of place, his melodic style of rapping sitting comfortably on Diplo’s production.

The Blythe Thomas-directed music video, which stars all three artists, takes place in a diner, with Diplo as a chef behind the counter, Jessie Murph singing at a booth across from a cheerful lover, and Polo G just being Polo G. A mistake in the kitchen leads to a pan being lit on fire, eventually spreading throughout the establishment without Jessie Murph seeming to care. Instead, her and her lover gaze into each other’s eyes, surrounded by the blaze, the video closing before the pair can end up crispier than whatever Diplo was fake-cooking all throughout.

Fans will recall that ‘Without You’ featuring Elle King was released not even a month ago, and it was only April when DIPLO PRESENTS THOMAS WESLEY: CHAPTER 2—SWAMP SAVANT hit streaming services. How he’s able to release music this quickly, perhaps we may never know. All we can do is enjoy it.

Listen to ‘Heartbroken’ by Diplo, Jessie Murph, and Polo G below.