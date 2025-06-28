Above & Beyond and Justine Suissa Team up on New Song “Bigger Than All Of Us”

Home News Skylar Jameson June 28th, 2025 - 12:00 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Ahead of the release of Above & Beyond’s new album, Bigger Than All Of Us, they have teamed up with Justine Suissa on the title track, which has now been released! In a press release, “Bigger Than All Of Us” is described as being an “anthem of encouragement and inclusion.” “Bigger Than All Of Us” came from a writing session between Jono and Suissa years ago. Referring to the writing process with Suissa, Above & Beyond claims “She tends to write pretty fast, and her words come together pretty quickly.”

The song went unreleased for many years. But, Above & Beyond finally found a place for the song on their new album, under the same name. About the song Jono of Above & Beyond shares, “It’s a very simple track in terms of its instrumentation, but it’s got quite a lot in it in terms of the arrangement. It’s got a middle eight section, which is quite common in more classic song structures, and usually doesn’t appear in clubbier tunes. We decided that ‘Bigger Than All Of Us’ would be the title track because we thought it would connect with fans in a sort of classic Above & Beyond sense. So even though it’s a downtempo song, we wanted to make sure a version of it was in the Coachella set, so we made a club mix for it that ended up being one of the most powerful moments in the set. The Above & Beyond family, the Anjunafamily: it’s bigger than us. It’s the way that our community treats each other and the stories that come out of that.”

With the release of their new song “Bigger Than All Of Us”, Above & Beyond has also launched their new Bigger Than All Of Us gallery, which is a website that provides a new place to share memories, stories, and celebrate the impact Above & Beyond and Anjunafamily has made on their fans. Regarding their community of fans, Tony of Above & Beyond shares “The community that we’ve built is the source of friendship and love. And in some ways, I think that it’s like an eggshell around us, bringing love, respect, and inclusivity to every show that we do. It really is bigger than all of us.”

Once Above & Beyond releases their upcoming album Bigger Than All Of Us, they will kick off their 13-date tour across North America. The first show is on August 15th in Vancouver, then they will end the tour run on October 4th in Mountain View, California. Above & Beyond will also be stopping in other major cities such as New York, Boston, Chicago, and more! Along with tour tickets, fans are also encouraged to check out Above & Beyond’s new merchandise, which consists of 11 limited edition pieces ranging from apparel to accessories. The items are up for pre-order now but will be shipped in time for the album’s release. Bigger Than All Of Us is able to be pre-saved / pre-ordered now, but will be officially available on July 18th.

Listen to “Bigger Than All Of Us” below: