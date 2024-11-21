Above & Beyond Releases New Electronic Club Track “Another Breakdown”

Home News Skylar Jameson November 21st, 2024 - 7:27 PM

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin

Above & Beyond has released their second single from the to-be-released Tranquility Base Vol. 2 EP, which drops on December 6th. The song is titled “Another Breakdown” and comes after the release of “React”. It’s a club song with classic elements of trance music. The new single from Above & Beyonce debuted at Above & Beyond’s Group Therapy 600 celebration in Mexico City with an audience of 14,000 people.

Listen to the electronic song “Another Breakdown” below:

The EP series name, Tranquility Base, is a reference to Above & Beyond’s beloved Tranquility Base alias, as shared in a press release. The press release expands on that by explaining that the Tranquility Base alias “was revered for its contributions to the trance genre, including iconic records such as “Surrender”, “Oceanic”, and “Razorfish”.”

While working on the rollout of Tranquility Base Vol. 2 EP, Above & Beyond have played shows this year in Brazil, Canada, the UK, and the United States. They also collaborated with Richard Bedford on “Heart of Stone”, earlier this year.

Tranquility Base Vol. 2 will follow Tranquility Base Vol. 1, which came out last year. The first volume peaked at the #1 slot on Beatport’s Techno releases chart. Singles from Tranquility Base Vol. 1 “Angry JP8” and “500” both hit #1 on Beatport Trance.

Shortly before the release of Tranquility Base Vol. 2 on December 6th, Above & Beyond will perform at Dreamstate SoCal on November 23. After the release of their new EP, they will perform at Factory Town in Miami on December 31. And in 2025, Above & Beyond will hit the Coachella stage! You can presave Tranquility Base Vol. 2 now here.

Upcoming Above & Beyond Shows:

11/22-23/24 – Long Beach, CA – Dreamstate SoCal

12/31/24 – Miami, FL – Factory Town

3/30/25 – Miami, FL – Ultra Music Festival

4/12/25 – Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

4/19/25 – Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival