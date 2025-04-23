Above & Beyond Announce Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Michael Ferrara April 23rd, 2025 - 8:49 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

The electronic music trio Above & Beyond have announced their Summer 2025 North American Tour dates. Following the Coachella Weekend One performance, the group is ready to hit the stages yet again. The tour commences a celebration for their upcoming album, Bigger Than All Of Us, set to release this July. The pre-sale opens on Wednesday, April 30, at 10 am local time, with the general sale beginning on Friday, May 2, at 10 am local time. Fans can sign up now for early access here.

Above & Beyond are a British electronic music group formed in 2000 by Jono Grant, Tony McGuinness and Paavo Siljamäki. Known for their emotionally resonant trance and progressive house music, they’ve become global icons in the dance music scene. The trio is also celebrated for their groundbreaking radio show Group Therapy, connecting millions of fans worldwide. Their live shows blend uplifting melodies with heartfelt lyrics and immersive visuals, creating unforgettable experiences. In addition to their club anthems, they’ve explored acoustic and ambient music, showcasing their versatility. Above & Beyond’s music is deeply emotional, often centered around themes of love, connection and hope.

BIGGER THAN ALL OF US NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Aug 15 – Deer Lake Park – Vancouver, BC

Aug 16 – Cascades Amphitheater – Ridgefield, WA

Aug 22 – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – Chicago, IL

Aug 29 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON

Sept 5 – Forest Hills Stadium – New York, NY

Sept 6 – Leader Bank Pavilion – Boston, MA

Sept 12 – Orlando Amphitheater – Orlando, FL

Sept 13 – Lakewood Amphitheatre – Atlanta, GA

Sept 19 – Germania Insurance Amphitheater – Austin, TX

Sept 20 – Dos Equis Pavillion – Dallas, TX

Sept 27 – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre – Denver, CO

Oct 2 – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park – San Diego, CA

Oct 4 – Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA