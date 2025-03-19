Above & Beyond Announces New Album Bigger Than All Of Us For July 2025 Release

Home News Michelle Grisales March 19th, 2025 - 7:57 PM

Above & Beyond

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Iconic electronic trio Above & Beyond has officially announced the release of their highly anticipated fifth studio album, Bigger Than All Of Us, set to drop on July 18 through their label, Anjunabeats. The album, which marks the band’s return after a seven-year hiatus since Common Ground, promises to be a monumental release that encapsulates the band’s spirit of connection and reconnection.

The announcement comes with a flurry of excitement as Above & Beyond also revealed the first single from the album, “Quicksand (Don’t Go),” featuring longtime collaborator Zoë Johnston. Set for release on March 21, the track debuted during the group’s sold-out Group Therapy 600 broadcast in Mexico last October. The song combines emotional lyricism with the band’s signature sound.

In addition to the album’s release, Above & Beyond will embark on a Bigger Than All Of Us album tour this summer. Notable among the tour dates is a return to London’s Brixton Academy, one of their most beloved venues. Fans are encouraged to register for pre-sale access to the London show, with tickets going on sale March 26 at 10 am GMT.

Reflecting on the album’s creation, Jono, Paavo, and Tony of Above & Beyond shared their thoughts, saying, “This album is us appreciating how amazing this thing we have is. It’s not about any of us individually. When we all work together, something bigger happens.”

The album will feature collaborations with familiar faces, including Zoë Johnston, as well as new voices. Above & Beyond has always been known for creating music that resonates deeply with their global fanbase, and this new release is expected to be no different, with songs that speak to universal emotions of love, loss, and hope. However, despite this new album, Above & Beyond has continuously released EPs and singles in between their seven-year gap since the last release of their album, Common Ground.