Caroline Polacheck Shares Colorful Cover Of The Corrs’ “Breathless”

Roy Lott December 17th, 2020 - 4:40 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Caroline Polacheck has released a cover of “Breathless” that was originally covered by the girl group The Corrs in 2000. Compared to the original, Polacheck’s take on the cover is mid-tempo, haunting yet catchy at the same time, whereas the original has a lighter tone. Take a listen to the beautiful rendition from Polacheck below. According to Pitchfork, “Breathless” will serve as a bonus track to her new collection of remixes for her previously released solo debut album, Pang. The remix album also features Toro y Moi and George Clanton.

Pang went on to release three singles, including its lead“Door,” “Ocean of Tears” and “Parachute.” The singer is also set to release a vinyl of her LP Standing at the Gate: Remix Collection, which is set to release April 16, 2021. The record will include A. G. Cook’s remix of “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings” and “The Gate (Extended Mix).”

Polaheck was also a former member of the band Chairlift. The group formed in 2005 and three full-length studio albums including Does You Inspire You, Something and their final record Moth, which was released in 2016 as well the same year the duo announced thier split. “Patrick will be going on to produce records full-time, and Caroline to make music as a solo artist. The two of us are family at this point, and will undoubtedly turn on each other’s work in the future, but the time has come to take the next step towards where our passion is pulling us,” stated the band in an official statement.

