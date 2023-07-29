Animal Collective Announces New Album Isn’t It Now? for Sept 2023 Release and Shares New Song & Video “Soul Capturer”

Home News Dita Dimone July 29th, 2023 - 8:32 AM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

The band Animal Collective has unveiled their upcoming studio album Isn’t It Now? and provided a new single titled “Soul Capturer.” Russel Elevado (D’Angelo, The Roots, Kamasi Washington) co-produced and mixed Isn’t It Now?, which will be released on Domino on September 29. Listen to “Soul Capturer” below, then check out the album’s track listing and cover image.

Don’t You Think It’s Time? It will be Animal Collective’s second studio album and their longest at nine tracks and 64 minutes. Using no more than 24 channels, the group completed it in 12 days.

On this album, you’ll find the band’s 22-minute single “Defeat” and a song called “King’s Walk” that they’ve been performing live for the past few years.

Time Skiffs, released in 2022, was the final studio album by Animal Collective. Art-rock veterans from Baltimore continue to showcase their prowess with a new tune that is suitably intricate. There’s a lot of hazy, microtonal synth work and ’70s-style vocal harmonies that bring to mind the Beach Boys. It sounds like a space-retro needle slowly passes through a luscious vinyl valley.

1. Soul Capturer

2. Genie’s Open

3. Broke Zodiac

4. Magicians From Baltimore

5. Defeat

6. Gem & I

7. Stride Rite

8. All The Clubs Are Broken

9. King’s Walk