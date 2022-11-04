Animal Collective Debut Hypnotic New Song “Crucible”

Home News Federico Cardenas November 4th, 2022 - 9:19 PM

The Baltimore, Maryland based experimental pop group Animal Collective has unveiled a brand new track entitled “Crucible.” The song comes off of the upcoming A24 film, The Inspection, acting as the first single released from the movie’s soundtrack. The Inspection is set to release on November 18.

The Inspection, centered around the life of a gay black Marine named Ellis French, who joined the force to support himself while getting away from his unsupportive family. Director Elegance Bratton, speaking on his choice to allow Animal Collective to score the film explains that “We were very inspired by the music of our composers Animal Collective. We wanted to create the right rhythms to blur the line between what French thinks is real and what is really happening. So those fantasy sequences could serve as the evolution of French’s inner life. In essence, we wanted to create a sense of the stir craziness of the monotony of boot camp, juxtaposed with the massive transformation Ellis French undergoes. Animal Collective provides the perfect backdrop to shrink and expand the time according to the emotion.” See the full tracklist for the soundtrack of The Inspection below.

The Inspection Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Full Tracklist

01. Shelter to Inez

02. Birth Certificate

03. Bus Ride

04. Laws Beat

05. Seeing Rosales

06. Buzz Cuts

07. Reveille

08. Caterpillars

09. Phase 1

10. Shower Fantasy (Movie Edit)

11. Shower Fantasy (Original Mix)

12. Shower Anger

13. Thanksgiving

14. Stress Position

15. Drills

16. Phase 2

17. Drowning Man

18. Flashlights

19. Human Target

20. Cover Up

21. Phone Call

22. Phase 3

23. War Paint

24. Crucible

25. Fight Pit

26. Disappear French

27. Oohrah

28. Sixteen With Nobody

29. Reflection

30. Wish I Knew You (featuring Indigo De Souza)

Sonically, “Crucible” offers much of the disorientating and blurring feelings that Bratton envisioned for the film, consisting of a droning organ-like synth being covered in disparate and distant drum patterns vocals, piano melodies, and other effects. Speaking on the band’s musical intention for the track, Consequence of Sound quotes Animal Collective’s Avey Tare explaining that “I wanted us to conjure the feeling of being strong but also showing vulnerability… The desire to ask a community or a loved one to have your back and support you and the expectation that it will happen.”

Listen to “Crucible” via YouTube below.

Animal Collective has recently shared a new single entitled “Brown Thrasher.” Animal Collective’s Panda Bear has previously teamed up with English singer and producer Sonic Boom to drop the collaborative project Reset.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister