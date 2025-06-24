Mac DeMarco Announces New Album Guitar For August 2025 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Home”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 24th, 2025 - 2:57 PM

Today, Mac DeMarco has announced his new album, Guitar, will be released on August 22, through Mac’s Record Label. The album was written and recorded in its entirety in November 2024 at the artist‘s home in Los Angeles. Except for the mastering, which was handled by David Ives, DeMarco created and handled all aspects of this record on his own, including mixing the album in Canada, shooting the music videos and album artwork on tripods.

Also, the singer has shared his latest tune, “Home” and DeMarco describes the ditty as “a song I wrote at my home in Los Angeles about what home means to me.” He sings: “These days I’d much rather be on my own / No more walking those streets /That I once called my home / Because down every lane there are / Faces and names / That have memories attached / That I’d sooner let go / Sooner than I’d go home again.” The artist filmed the song’s accompanying video while canoeing near his mom’s new home in Canada.

Guitar Track List

1. Shining

2. Sweeter

3. Phantom

4. Nightmare

5. Terror

6. Rock And Roll

7. Home

8. Nothing At All

9. Punishment

10. Knockin

11. Holy

12. Rooster

Photo Credit: Owen Ela