Mac DeMarco Announces Summer & Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Today, Mac DeMarco has announced a North American, European and UK tour, which will be kicking off on Friday, August 29, in Los Angeles at The Greek Theatre. The tour includes performances at Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia, The Lyric in Baltimore, Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Paramount Theatre in Seattle, Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver and other venues.

After touring Europe and the UK in the fall, the artist will return for a December run all over Canada, including Montreal, Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto and Victoria. Tickets for the Los Angeles and Santa Barbara shows go on sale Thursday, April 10, at 9 a.m. PT. The remaining shows go on sale Friday, April 11, at 9 a.m. PT by clicking here.

DeMarco is a Canadian self-produced multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and recording artist. Raised in Edmonton, Alberta, he currently resides in Los Angeles, California. Further information on the forthcoming album is to come in the following weeks.

Mac DeMarco Tour Dates

8/29 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

9/4 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

9/5 – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric

9/8 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

9/9 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

9/20 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre

9/22 – Forest Grove, OR – Grand Lodge

9/23 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

9/24 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

9/25 – Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater: Olympia Film Society

9/27 – 28 – Petaluma, CA – The Phoenix Theater

9/29 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

Phot Credit: Owen Ela