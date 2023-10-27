Julian Casablancas & The Voidz Unveil New Single & Video “Flexorcist” Featuring Mac DeMarco & Weyes Blood

Home News Rebecca Pedley October 27th, 2023 - 5:03 PM

Flexorcist are a blend of early 90s fun, pop r&b, with a splash of Stevie Wonder-Prince influence and a touch of magic and enchant.

The Voidz unearthed their newest track, “Flexorcist.” This release is perfected by a Double-Header music video, which pairs with their summer 2023 track, “Prophecy of the Dragon”.

In a message posted on their social media, “Recently, on a night in Venice California, I was beckoned by a siren’s song — Venice’s streets, known for their bohemian whispers, held a secret my soul unknowingly thirsted for.”

“Flexorcist” blurs the boundaries of music and magic, every note becomes an echo of a world beyond our own. It is a reminder of the sounds we are unfamiliar through the perceived human experience. The tone is spiritual and perplexingly complex to meditate upon. The rhythm is a dream-scape anthem, one of immersive and intense enlighten.

On October 31st, The Voidz are set for a sold-out four-night run at Brooklyn’s Murmrr Theatre!

LIVE DATES

October 31 – The Murmrr Theatre in Brooklyn, NY

Promiseland & Licks

Nov 1 – The Murmrr Theatre in Brooklyn, NY

The Black Lips & Licks

Nov 2 – The Murmrr Theatre in Brooklyn, NY

Gnarcissists & Licks

Nov 3 – The Murmrr Theatre in Brooklyn, NY

Malice K & Licks