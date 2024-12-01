Mac Demarco Performs “The Mission” With The Garden at Vada Vada Festival

Home News Sydney Cook December 1st, 2024 - 6:26 PM

Fans at The Garden‘s Vada Vada mini-festival in Los Angeles got a surprise on November 23 when Mac DeMarco joined the punk duo on stage. The unexpected moment came during the headlining set, as DeMarco teamed up with Fletcher and Wyatt Shears to perform their collaborative track, “Thy Mission.”

Originally released in 2019, the song was a product of the duo’s tour with DeMarco but has rarely been performed live together. Vada Vada, the festival’s namesake, stems from The Garden’s self-coined philosophy of unrestrained creativity.

“It’s just kind of like an everyday human philosophy,” Fletcher Shears told NME in 2018. “It’s easy to fall out of the reality of real life, so sometimes when you give yourself a stern look in the mirror you’re able to see things a little clearer.”

This isn’t the first time DeMarco has surprised fans this year. At Coachella, he made a cameo during Lil Yachty’s set, performing “On The Level” and the iconic “Chamber of Reflection.”

Reflecting on his artistry, DeMarco told NME: “With these last couple of releases, I’ve probably freed myself in most regards. I almost feel like there was a long time where I was pretending to be something that I wasn’t.”

Watch a fan-recorded video of the performance below.